Juventus is interested in a move for Villarreal youngster Alex Baena as they rebuild their squad.

The Bianconeri lost the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata in the last transfer window. More players could leave the club next summer as well.

They need to find replacements for these stars and Baena could be one of the players that joins them.

The 21-year-old is the latest player being groomed at Villarreal and they are likely to sell him soon.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the Bianconeri is monitoring the youngster and they could move for him as early as January.

Currently, the Yellow Submarines do not oppose a sale and value him at 10m euros.

Juve FC Says

We need young players in our current squad as we labour to get top performances from the older men.

These youngsters may not have experience, but they have the energy to keep going for the entirety of a match.

If we can add Baena to our squad in January, he will adapt to our style before next season begins and could even become a key player for us.

However, he might feel he has better guaranteed playing time if he remains at Villarreal.