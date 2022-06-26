The last campaign was a busy one for Juventus’ youth team players, with most of them spending time out on loan from the club.

One such individual was Luca Zanimacchia, who was on loan at Cremonese alongside Nicolo Fagioli.

We have placed a lot of attention on Fagioli’s performances at the recently-promoted Serie A club, but Zanimacchia scored 8 times and provided 6 assists for them.

He is back at Juve, but those stats impressed other clubs, and he could be set to leave the Allianz Stadium again.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Cremonese wants him back in their team, but they are facing competition from Parma.

Juve is happy about this, and they are prepared to cash in on him for around 3m euros.

Juve FC Says

Zanimacchia will struggle to establish a career for himself at Juve despite his fine loan stint in the last campaign.

But the winger can build a name for himself if he leaves the Allianz Stadium now and joins a team that will field him regularly.

Juve will be happy to sell him to either club, but he might prefer to return to Cremonese because of his success with them and the fact that they now play in a higher league.