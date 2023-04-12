Ferran Torres
Juventus wants a Barcelona player to replace Di Maria

April 12, 2023 - 10:30 pm

Juventus wants Angel di Maria to spend another season with them even though his contract expires in the summer.

The attacker has been one of their key players in this campaign and has continued to deliver top performances for them.

Juve could win the Europa League and he will get a lot of credit because he has kept them in the competition until now.

The attacker is also open to a one-year extension, but he might leave at the end of next season and Juventus is already planning for his successor.

Calciomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri will look to add Ferran Torres to their squad as a successor to the Argentinian.

Di Maria will hope he can win a trophy with the Black and Whites before he leaves and his second half of this season has been impressive.

Torres is a fine player, but he is struggling to play at Barcelona at the moment, which is not a good thing.

Di Maria is an accomplished player and we must replace him with someone who can deliver for us consistently.

If Torres improves between now and the end of next season, we can pursue an interest in his signature.

