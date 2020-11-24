Calhanoglu
Juventus wants a defender and a midfielder, here are their targets

November 24, 2020 - 11:30 pm

Juventus signed the likes of Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata in the last transfer window as they look to keep hold of the Italian league title for the tenth consecutive time.

These players have been tasked with helping them score the goals that will win another title for the club.

Their attack is a position that the club has some good players in and they might not need more power in that department going forward, but the same cannot be said of their defence and midfield.

This is why Tuttosports via Calciomercato has revealed that Juventus has two priorities in the next summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Bianconeri wants a new defender and a midfielder when the summer transfer window reopens.

With several players already linked with a move to the Italian champions, the report reveals that Juventus already has top targets for those positions.

The report also claims that the Bianconeri has made David Alaba a top defence target, and they have made Hakan Calhanoglu their top midfield target.

Both players have expiring deals at Bayern Munich and AC Milan respectively, and that puts them in a good position to choose Juventus if the Italian champions make the right offer to them.

