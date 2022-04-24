Paredes
Juventus wants a discount before signing Ligue 1 midfielder

April 24, 2022 - 12:30 pm

Juventus will keep strengthening their squad when the transfer window reopens and one position they need to work on is their midfield.

It has shown signs of weakness in this campaign despite the addition of Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria to it in recent seasons.

Max Allegri is struggling to get the best out of his current options and has an eye on the transfer market.

One player who could join the Bianconeri is PSG’s Leandro Paredes. The midfielder has been on the Bianconeri radar for a long time now and he might make a good impression on their team if he joins.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claims they will only make a move for him at a hugely discounted price.

The report didn’t say how much PSG wanted, but it insisted Juve will only sign him for a reasonable fee.

Juve FC Says

Paredes is a good player and might likely be a successful squad member at Juventus. But he is struggling to be a regular at PSG, which means he might not earn a starting spot at Juve too.

We should only sign a squad player if it is financially sensible, which makes the club’s decision just about right.

Avatar

