Juventus is eager to secure Randal Kolo Muani’s services at the end of the current season, once his loan spell from Paris Saint-Germain concludes. The French forward joined the Bianconeri on loan during the last transfer window and has quickly become one of the club’s standout performers. Since arriving at the Allianz Stadium, Muani has shown his quality and contributed significantly to the team’s attacking options, quickly adapting to life in Turin.

While Juventus does not have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season, the club remains convinced that Muani has the potential to be a key player for them in the long term. The Frenchman struggled to find his rhythm at PSG, and his move to Turin has allowed him to regain his form and confidence through regular game time. Juventus are satisfied with his contributions so far and is already planning to open talks with PSG about extending his stay in Italy.

It is understood that PSG are open to selling the player, but there is one significant hurdle standing in the way of Juventus securing Muani on a permanent deal. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is finding it difficult to meet the asking price set by the Parisians. The report notes that Juve would need a discounted fee from PSG in order to take Muani on loan again, as his current financial cost to the club is 500,000 euros per appearance on their balance sheet.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

This situation has prompted Juventus to reassess their options, as they are keen to keep Muani but also want to ensure the deal is financially viable for them. The club may find it more cost-effective to pursue a permanent transfer rather than negotiating another loan move. Securing Muani outright would offer the advantage of more stability and could ultimately be more beneficial for Juventus in the long run, both on the field and from a financial standpoint.

Muani has proven to be a valuable addition to Juventus, and the club is eager to ensure his future is with them. However, they will need to work out a deal that makes sense for both parties, ensuring the Frenchman’s talents continue to shine at the Allianz Stadium for years to come.