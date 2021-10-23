Juventus wants a Euro 2020 winner on an initial year-and-half loan deal

It seems Gianluigi Donarumma will forever be linked with a move to Juventus until he eventually wears the Bianconeri jersey.

The Italy number one missed out on a free transfer to Turin in the summer and moved to PSG instead.

That hasn’t stopped the links between him and the Bianconeri from appearing in the rumour mill and a new report claims he could still play for them this season.

Todofichajes reports the Bianconeri are looking to take advantage of his troubling start to life at PSG to sign him.

The report says they are targeting a January move for him and they plan to land him on an initial loan deal for a year-and-half.

Juve FC says

Donnarumma is destined to play for Juventus and it hardly made sense that we allowed PSG to win the race for his signature in the summer.

Even though Wojciech Szczęsny continues to retain the trust of Max Allegri, the Pole isn’t getting any younger and sticking with him is just short-term thinking.

A 22, Donnarumma would give Juve stability in goal for more than a decade if he joins the Bianconeri now.

The Azzurri number one has proven to be the best goalkeeper in Europe this year and will guarantee success at Juventus.

PSG would be reluctant to allow him to leave now, but in Mino Raiola, his agent, Juventus has an ally that can help them push through the transfer when the market reopens in January.