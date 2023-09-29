Juventus has faced a goal-scoring deficiency in the midfield for a considerable period, often relying on their attackers to provide the bulk of their goals in recent campaigns. While Adrien Rabiot contributed with several goals for the club in the previous season, his scoring form has not been as prominent in the current season.

To address this issue, Juventus has reportedly set its sights on Teun Koopmeiners of Atalanta. According to a report from Football Italia, the club is interested in the Dutch midfielder, who is known for his goal-scoring prowess. Koopmeiners tallied ten goals and provided four assists for Atalanta last season, establishing himself as one of Serie A’s high-scoring midfielders. In the current season, he has already notched two goals and an assist in seven games, making him an appealing target for Juventus.

The report suggests that Juventus is closely monitoring Koopmeiners as they seek to bolster their midfield’s goal-scoring capabilities and may make a move for him in the near future.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners has been very effective in front of goal as a midfielder. Adding his goals to our team would be huge for us.

But we know Atalanta do not like selling their best players to us, so we must be prepared to convince the player and make them a very good offer.