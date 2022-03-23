Juventus wants a lower valuation before they can sign Lyon star

Juventus has been linked with a move for Lucas Paqueta as he revives his career at Lyon after joining them in 2020.

The Brazilian had been on the books of AC Milan earlier in his career and struggled before leaving for the French club.

He has become a top player for them both in domestic and international competitions, which has attracted a lot of attention.

Juve has been watching him as he returns to form and the Bianconeri could make a move for him by the end of this season.

Tuttomercatoweb, however, claims they could be put off by his valuation set by the Ligue 1 side. It says Lyon wants to sell him for around 60m euros and that fee is simply too expensive for Juventus.

Although the Bianconeri faces competition from PSG, they are still willing to push to land him, but they need his present employers to lower their asking price significantly.

Juve FC Says

Player valuations have been through the roof in recent seasons because of the constant inflation being experienced all over the world.

Lyon will naturally want to enjoy some of that because they have helped make Paqueta a top player again.

He has regained his confidence and will thrive if he returns to Serie A with Juve, but 60m euros is too much for the Brazilian.

If we are serious about adding him to Max Allegri’s dressing room, we could negotiate a favourable deal with his present employers.