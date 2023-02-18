Juventus wants Allegri to build a team based on young players

Max Allegri’s future at Juventus is uncertain and the Bianconeri has a new task for their manager, which might be tricky for him.

Allegri returned to the club last season as its manager and has not won a trophy yet. You could even argue that things have gone from bad to worse since he has been on the bench in his second stint at the club.

Juve finished the last campaign with no trophy and can now win just the Italian Cup or the Europa League this term.

It is not what the Bianconeri like to aim for and a report on Calciomercato.it reveals they could fire Allegri if things don’t go to plan.

One of the plans is to rely on their young talents from next season as they struggle financially and the gaffer must be ready to help them to achieve that goal.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has done well in terms of talent development in the last two seasons, but there are no trophies to show.

Even if the Bianconeri wants him to use youngsters, they will also expect him to win some trophies along the way.

It would be interesting to see how much backing he gets when some of his current options leave at the end of the season.