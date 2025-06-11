Juventus have entered the race to sign Yeremay Hernandez from Deportivo La Coruña, following the player’s decision to ignore the advances of Como. After a strong season for his current side, Hernandez has emerged as a sought-after talent, catching the attention of several prominent clubs across Europe.

Como was among the first to express formal interest and moved swiftly in their attempts to secure his signature. Their interest was led by Cesc Fabregas, who had hoped to convince his compatriot to join him and develop further under his guidance at Como.

Despite the enthusiasm from their side, both Hernandez and his club failed to respond to Como’s approaches. Reports suggest that the Spanish outfit never returned contact or engaged with the offers that were submitted. Como has now withdrawn from the race and turned their attention elsewhere.

Juventus Ready to Take Advantage

This development has cleared the way for Juventus to intensify their pursuit. The club have reportedly been tracking Hernandez for some time and views him as a player with significant promise. As cited by Calciomercato, Juventus are expected to step up its interest in the coming days, to bring him into their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The Turin side sees Hernandez as an ideal fit for their long-term project. His performances have marked him out as a technically gifted and tactically aware player capable of adapting to a higher level of competition. Juventus believe he has the qualities to thrive in Serie A and contribute meaningfully to their team.

Opportunity for a Strategic Addition

Given the departure of Como from the race and the lack of current competition, Juventus are now in a favourable position to complete the deal. The club’s reputation within Italian football, coupled with their development pathway for emerging talents, could prove persuasive in convincing Hernandez to make the move.

This potential signing reflects Juventus’ commitment to reinforcing their squad not just with established stars but also with young players who can become valuable assets over time. If completed, it would represent a strategic acquisition in line with the club’s broader ambitions for the future.