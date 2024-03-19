If you’re wondering why Aurelio De Laurentiis dislikes Juventus so much, you may not have to look too far to find out why.

The Bianconeri have made a habit of poaching his best personnel, whether they be players or members of the backroom staff.

After years of signing high-profile players from the Partenopei, Juve poached their successful sporting director at the beginning of this season when Cristiano Giuntoli moved to the Allianz Stadium.

Giuntoli had masterminded their first league title in 30 years, and Juventus snatched him away when Napoli thought they could build on that success.

Now, the Bianconeri are reportedly interested in another key member of the Naples club’s backroom staff. A report on Calciomercato reveals that they want their chief scout, Maurizio Micheli.

Micheli had worked closely with Giuntoli at Napoli, and Juventus wants them to continue their partnership in Turin.

This will surely infuriate De Laurentiis, who fought hard but could not keep Giuntoli last summer and might be powerless to retain Micheli now.

Juve FC Says

Napoli has some fine talents in their ranks that will be helpful to us as we bid to get back to the top of Italian football.

They will be unhappy to keep losing top talents to us, but that is the reality of things in the world. The bigger clubs will always have an advantage.