Juventus wants Antonio Silva but Liverpool is leading the race

Juventus is in the running to sign exciting Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva who looks set to leave the Portuguese club at the end of this season.

Silva has developed into one of the world’s finest young talents in recent seasons and it is just a matter of time before he leaves Portugal.

As Leonardo Bonucci struggles with his fitness, Juve wants a new man to join them in defence in the summer, and they consider Silva good enough for that role.

However, they will struggle to land him because he will not come cheap and they are already trailing a European giant.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the Bianconeri are behind Liverpool in the running already, with the Reds keen to bolster their options at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is on the radar of most clubs, but Liverpool is ahead of the chasing pack now, making it hard for Juve to get close to the player.

Juve FC Says

Silva has had a good time as a professional and is clearly a player who is heading for the very top of the game.

We expect a serious bidding war for his signature and can only stand a chance if we open our chequebook to pay a huge fee for his signature.