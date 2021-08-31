Juventus wants Argentine defensive midfielder before transfer deadline

Juventus is eyeing a move for Leandro Paredes, on this last day of the transfer window as they look to make their midfield more competitive.

The Bianconeri have been struggling at the start of this season and their midfield has been recognised as a problem area for them.

They will look to solve that problem today and they have been linked with a move for the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Axel Witsel in the last few days.

An alternative name has now emerged as it remains only hours before the transfer window closes.

Sportmediaset via Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve wants Paredes to join them and they have already opened talks with PSG to land the Argentinian.

He is one midfielder that Massimiliano Allegri has watched and believes can do a job for him.

The report, however, claims that Paredes is also an important member of the PSG squad and Mauricio Pochettino might not want to allow him to leave, especially so late in the transfer window.

If Juve gets the Argentinian, then it might spell the end for Weston McKennie, who seems to be out of favour with Allegri as he hasn’t impressed the returning boss in the games he has played for the Bianconeri so far.