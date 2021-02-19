Juventus wants Arsenal star who could be on the move in the summer 

Alexandre Lacazette could ply his trade at Juventus at the start of next season if things go to plan.

The Frenchman has been targeted by the Bianconeri for some time now and the summer represents another chance for them to get their man.

He has been one of Arsenal’s most important players since he has been at the club, but his current deal will run out at the end of next season.

The Gunners haven’t made any efforts to hand him a new one yet and Calciomercato claims it is now certain that he would leave the Emirates.

The report says that Juve faces competition from Tottenham for his signature.

That competition isn’t one that the Bianconeri can take seriously because the rivalry between both north London sides means that a move to Spurs will be very unlikely.

Arsenal has relied more on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for their goals and that will make the decision to sell Lacazette an easy one.

He has stepped up in recent games for the club and has 8 goals from 20 league games this season.

Keeping him on another long-term deal might be too much for the Gunners, especially as they have Willian and Aubameyang on big-money deals already.

The report didn’t talk about the player’s valuation at the Emirates, but his remaining contract length could make things easier for Juve.