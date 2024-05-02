Arsenal remains keen on adding Dusan Vlahovic to their squad as the Serbian continues to impress at Juventus.

They competed with the Bianconeri for his signature when he played for Fiorentina and have maintained their interest in him.

This season has been Vlahovic’s best since joining Juventus, and there is speculation that he could leave the club in the summer.

While Juventus is looking to reduce his salary to retain him, it remains unclear if Vlahovic will accept a pay cut to stay at the club.

If an agreement cannot be reached, Juventus might consider selling him, and Arsenal is open to signing him.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus would prefer to keep Vlahovic. However, if Arsenal improves their current offer of around 65 million euros, Juventus might agree to sell him in the summer.

Juve FC Says

DV9 is a player we should not be thinking about selling because he has been in fantastic form for us in this campaign.

However, paying him 12 million euros per season will affect our plans to cut down on wages because other players will demand pay parity with the Serbian star.

Arsenal’s offer of 65m euros is not bad, and it could help us sign a replacement for a cheaper fee.