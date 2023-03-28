Juventus wants Atalanta man as their next defender

Juventus could improve their squad in the summer and a new centre-back is high on their list of targets as the Bianconeri look to make things stronger at the back.

Under Max Allegri, the club prides itself in having one of the best defences in Italy and will want to maintain that reputation.

The Bianconeri have some of the finest players in the country on their books, but Juve is never too tired of poaching talent from other Serie A sides.

With that in mind, the black and whites reportedly want to add Giorgio Scalvini to their squad at the end of this campaign.

A report on Calciomercato reveals they have chosen the Atalanta man to become their next defender and would make their move at the next chance they get.

La Dea is open to cashing in on the youngster, but they will demand up to 40m euros.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini has been in fine form since he broke through at Atalanta and it is just a matter of time before he joins a bigger club.

Juve knows his worth and he will also be excited about the prospect of playing for the biggest club in Italy, which should help us close the deal.