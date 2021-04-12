Juventus wants Atalanta striker but there is one big problem

Duvan Zapata has been in incredible form for Atalanta over the last two seasons and that explains why he has been linked with a move to Juventus.

The Colombian has scored 13 league goals and provided 8 assists from 29 matches in this campaign.

He netted a brace in their last game against Fiorentina to continue his fine season for La Dea.

His form last season earned him admiration from Juventus and they tried to sign him, reports Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri, however, were met with an asking price that was above their budget at the time.

The report says Atalanta asked them to pay 50m euros but Juve found an easier payment agreement with Atletico Madrid for Alvaro Morata.

Morata has remained one of the best attackers in Andrea Pirlo’s squad, however, the Spaniard needs help and the Bianconeri will try to sign a striker again in the summer.

Zapata remains a target, but Juve will need some help from La Dea, which isn’t available at the moment as they remain intent on either keeping him or earning 50m euros from his transfer.

The Bianconeri recorded financial losses in the first half of the season and if that is the case again in the summer, signing Zapata would remain very difficult.