Serhou Guirassy is enjoying an outstanding debut season at Borussia Dortmund, following his move from Stuttgart.

The striker made headlines last campaign after netting 28 goals in 28 matches for Stuttgart, a remarkable feat that attracted attention from several elite European clubs. Among those interested was Juventus, but the Bianconeri were ultimately unable to secure his signature, with Borussia Dortmund emerging victorious in the transfer race.

Since joining the Bundesliga giants, Guirassy has continued his prolific form. He has scored 16 goals in 26 league appearances and an impressive 13 goals in 14 Champions League matches. Despite missing out on him initially, Juventus remain keen on acquiring the forward, particularly as Dusan Vlahovic appears increasingly likely to depart the Allianz Stadium this summer.

Guirassy has now resurfaced as a top target for Juventus as the club aims to maximise the upcoming transfer window by pursuing some of the finest talent available. The striker is viewed as a strong candidate to lead the line, with his consistent goal-scoring record highlighting his quality and potential impact.

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

However, securing his services will come at a significant cost. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Guirassy is currently valued at €70 million—a considerable fee, particularly for a player nearing the age of 30. Nevertheless, Borussia Dortmund consider the valuation justified, given his exceptional goal-scoring statistics this season, which place him among the most prolific forwards in Europe.

Guirassy is widely regarded as a clinical striker with a sharp instinct for goal, making him a potentially transformative addition to the Juventus squad. His composure in front of goal and intelligent movement could provide a much-needed boost to the club’s attacking prowess. Yet, the financial outlay required may pose a significant challenge, and the club must weigh the cost against the long-term value he could bring.