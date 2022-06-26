Juventus has targeted Nicolo Zaniolo and Angel di Maria in the last few months.

They are closing in on a move for the latter, who has ended his contract at PSG.

With Paulo Dybala leaving the club, both players are great technical stars who can replace him.

However, it seems Juve has chosen Di Maria as the better option to add to their squad, judging by the transfer rumours moving around.

But Tutto Sport reports that the Bianconeri wants both players. The report says their interest in Di Maria doesn’t end their bid to add Zaniolo to their squad.

This means fans could see both attackers lining up for the Bianconeri in the upcoming season.

However, a move for Di Maria could happen faster, considering that Juve doesn’t have to negotiate with any club to land him.

Juve FC Says

After going through the entire 2021/2022 season without a single trophy, we need to add as many quality players as we can to our squad.

Lining up with Zaniolo and Di Maria would make us huge threats. Hopefully, the club can pull off both transfers.

Roma will not make it easy for us to sign Zaniolo, so we need to get him to ask for a transfer to soften the operation.