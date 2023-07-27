Juventus has broadened their search for a right back and has now included Thomas Meunier in their list of potential targets.

While considering several options, such as Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez and Spezia’s Emil Holm, Juventus continues to explore additional candidates.

The latest addition to their radar is Borussia Dortmund’s Meunier, re[ports Calciomercato. The Belgian player is now open to leaving the German club, and Juventus has been monitoring him for a considerable period. They see him as a more experienced option for their squad.

Despite Juventus’ strong interest in signing him, Meunier’s first choice is to move to Barcelona. The Catalans are his dream club, and he is keen on waiting for an opportunity to join them. This preference makes it unlikely for Juventus to secure his signature, as Meunier appears determined to prioritise a potential move to Barcelona over other options.

Juve FC Says

Meunier has been around the European game for a long time, so he is a player we consider experienced enough to impact our team.

However, we are one of the biggest clubs in the world and footballers want to play for us, so it makes no sense to opt for an individual who prefers Barcelona.

We can get another full-back who dreams about playing for us and considers wearing our black and white shirt a no-brainer.