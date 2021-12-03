Juventus wants Bundesliga star, do you know why?

Juventus has a long-standing interest in Denis Zakaria and has maintained their interest in his signature.

The Swiss midfielder will be out of contract at the end of this season and could join the Bianconeri in the summer or at the start of the new year.

Several other clubs want to sign him alongside the Bianconeri, but Juve remains keen.

Reports have also linked the Bianconeri with a move for Paul Pogba and Axel Witsel, but Zakaria is the most likely to join them.

Tuttomercatoweb has now revealed some reasons Juve wants to take him to Turin.

The report claims Juve wants to sign him because he is versatile, has excellent ball control and his physique is great.

The Bianconeri are convinced that these attributes will help him thrive in Serie A if he eventually joins the club.

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri has had a good look at his current squad and knows the profile of the player that is missing.

If the gaffer has identified Zakaria as possessing these qualities, then we should support him to bring the best out of the Switzerland star when he joins.

For now, Juve has to work to ensure that his other suitors don’t win the race for his signature.