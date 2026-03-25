Jadon Sancho has long been linked with a move to Juventus, and as he approaches the end of his contract at Manchester United, speculation surrounding such a transfer has intensified once again. The English winger appears set for a change of scenery, with the club reportedly unwilling to offer him a new deal.

Currently on loan at Aston Villa, Sancho has been performing well, which is likely to attract further interest ahead of the summer transfer window. His resurgence in form has strengthened his position in the market, ensuring that he will not be short of suitors when the season concludes.

Juventus Maintain Long-Standing Interest

Juventus have attempted to secure Sancho’s signature over several recent seasons, and the upcoming window presents another opportunity for them to finally complete a deal. Juve remains keen to strengthen their attacking options and views Sancho as a player capable of adding creativity and quality to their squad.

However, they are not alone in their pursuit. Borussia Dortmund currently hold the strongest interest in the player, with the Bundesliga side keen to bring him back to a familiar environment where he previously thrived. This development adds a further layer of competition for Juventus as they consider their approach.

Financial Hurdles to Overcome

According to Calciomercato, Juventus would be eager to sign Sancho as a free agent at the end of the season. Such a move would represent a valuable opportunity from a transfer fee perspective, yet financial complications remain a significant obstacle.

Sancho’s current salary is understood to be a major concern for the Bianconeri. Any agreement would likely require the player to accept a substantial reduction in wages, a condition that could prove difficult to negotiate given the level of interest from other teams.

With several clubs monitoring his situation, Juventus may find it challenging to convince him to lower his salary expectations. Nevertheless, this remains the only realistic pathway for the Bianconeri to secure his signature on a free transfer, making the coming months crucial in determining his next destination.