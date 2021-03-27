Juventus wants Kean return but this is what he plans for his immediate future

Moise Kean has become the latest player to succeed away from Juventus as he continues to shine at Paris Saint Germain, on loan from English Premier League side Everton.

The Italian left the Bianconeri for the Toffees last season as he found space to play scarce.

Not many doubted Kean was a top talent that would blossom if given the right amount of game time.

Although he struggled in England before his loan move to France, he is now showing the form that made Juventus cash in on him.

PSG wants to keep him with them permanently, however, Calciomercato says Juventus is looking to bring him back to Turin in the summer.

The champions need another striker and they will get one when the transfer window reopens.

Ideally, they would love that to be Kean and his return would be the stuff of movies considering that he is one of their own.

However, the report says the striker is settled in France and he is only thinking about extending his stay with PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino has shown trust in him and he doesn’t want to change what is obviously working.

His stance would be a major blow to Juventus, but Andrea Pirlo’s side still has more than enough time to try to convince him that he would be more relevant if he returns.