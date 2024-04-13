As we approach the final weeks of the European season, Federico Chiesa’s future remains shrouded in uncertainty.

The talented attacker has struggled to replicate the form he displayed at Fiorentina and during his initial stint at the Allianz Stadium.

Under the management of Max Allegri, Chiesa appears to lack enjoyment in his football, and with just one season remaining on his current contract, his future is up in the air.

Compounding the uncertainty is the ambiguity surrounding Allegri’s tenure at the club. If Allegri departs in the summer, it could have ramifications for several decisions at the Allianz Stadium, including Chiesa’s future.

With only a few weeks remaining in the season, talks regarding a contract extension for Chiesa have reportedly stalled, adding further complexity to his situation.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve wants him to sign a new contract before Euro 2024, a competition he could play a starring role for Italy.

The club wants him to pen an extension on the same terms, but Chiesa wants an improved salary.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a player we should keep, especially if we will change managers in the summer because he can become a protagonist for the team again.

However, if there is a good offer for his signature when the term ends, we have to consider it.