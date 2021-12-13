Juventus wants La Liga star but faces competition from two Serie A sides

Angel Correa is on the radar of Juventus, but they are not the only club looking to sign the Atletico Madrid man.

Correa has been with Diego Simeone’s team since 2015 and has won La Liga, the Europa League and the European Super Cup with them.

However, his time with them might end soon, with Fichajes.net reporting that Juventus wants to sign him.

The report recalls there had been a time when Juve could have swapped Paulo Dybala for his fellow Argentinian.

Although that deal broke down, Juve continued to monitor Correa.

As its attack struggles in this campaign, a winter transfer could happen, but AS Roma and Napoli also want to sign him.

Napoli is struggling to maintain their early-season momentum, while Roma is performing below expectations under Jose Mourinho.

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri need as many attacking players as they can get for the second half of this season.

Although the club has made a poor start to the campaign, there is still a standard Max Allegri’s men have to meet.

Fans expect a return to form in the second half, and players like Correa might need to join to uplift the team’s performance.