Juventus wants Lazio player and might offer a swap deal

Juventus is interested in signing Lazio star Luis Alberto after he fell out with Maurizio Sarri at the Rome-based Serie A club.

The Spanish midfielder has been in Italy for a long time and he has continued to play an important role in the Biancocelesti side.

But his relationship with former Juve boss, Sarri, is not the best and the midfielder will jump at the chance to join another club.

Tuttojuve says Juve wants to sign the former Liverpool man and Lazio will sell him to the Bianconeri, but not for less than 40m euros.

That fee will be too much for them to pay now and the report claims they plan to include a player in their offer.

They will happily send Nicolo Rovella to Rome if that will reduce the money they need to pay to sign Alberto.

Juve FC Says

Since the 2019/2020 season when he had a career-high 15 assists and 6 goals in the league, Alberto has been one of the sought-after players at Lazio.

He has 4 goals and 7 assists from 29 matches this season. While those figures are not one of the highest in the league, it shows he still has it in him.

A move to Juve could help him reach new heights and make even more impact on Italian football.