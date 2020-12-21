Juventus wants Ligue 1 attacker but a Barcelona move looks more likely

Ilbianconero claims that Juventus is targeting a move for Lyon’s Memphis Depay, but the Dutchman has seemingly been promised to Barcelona.

Since leaving Manchester United, Depay has been one of the most improved attackers in Europe.

He will be out of a contract at Lyon when this campaign ends and several top European teams are expected to battle for his signature.

The report says that Juventus is looking to add a new attacker to Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala when next they can.

Their top target is Arkadiusz Milik who is expected to be allowed to leave Napoli next month.

The problem is that the Naples side still wants 18m euros for his signature before they can allow him to leave them.

Juventus will not pay that much for a player that they can sign for nothing in the summer and that has prompted them to look elsewhere.

It will also be hard for them to get Depay next month because he is an important member of the Lyon team.

He has scored 8 goals in 16 Ligue 1 games this season and the Frenchmen will not be smart to let him go unless his move will bring them good money.