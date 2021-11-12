Juventus wants Ligue 1 star but a Premier League club is outbidding them

Renato Sanches is on his way out of Lille and he could even leave the French club in the January transfer window. Juventus wants to become the next one he joins.

The Bianconeri have been following the Portuguese midfielder for some time now as he revives his career in France.

His previous stint at Bayern Munich wasn’t a success, but he helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title last season.

Could Juve sign him in the winter? Not unless they can see off competition from Wolves.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Premier League club remains keen to ensure he joins them.

They have been chasing his signature since the last transfer window and are now prepared to offer 25m euros to sign him. Juve will not match their bid.

Sanches has a lot of experience even though he is still just 24 and his spell with the Portugal national team and Bayern Munich has made him a more mature player.

Juve is keen to bring Paul Pogba back to the club, but the Frenchman is approaching the twilight of his career already.

Sanches is still just getting started and he could become the key midfield player for the Bianconeri for years.