Juventus wants Ligue 1 star but Real Madrid is ahead of them

Juventus are targeting a move for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, but the Bianconeri are behind Real Madrid in the race for his signature.

The Frenchman was set to leave Lyon in the last transfer window and he wanted a move to Juve.

Arsenal looked in pole position to sign him as the Bianconeri didn’t make their move for him.

The Gunners bid fell through and he remained in Lyon, but he will certainly join a top side sometime soon.

OK Diario via CalcioMercato claims that Juve remains interested, but Real Madrid is leading the chase.

The player hasn’t hidden his admiration for Zinedine Zidane, and it seems that it is mutual.

Madrid was not in need of a new midfielder this summer after they managed to recall Martin Odegaard from his loan spell in Real Sociedad.

Both teams might be in a position to sign him when the transfer window reopens in January or probably next summer.

Aouar will have become a better player as the 22-year-old has been improving every year since he first broke into the Lyon first team.

Juve will hope that they can convince him that a future in Turin will benefit him more than one in Madrid.