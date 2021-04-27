Juventus wants Ligue 1 star but they need Champions League football

Juventus wants to sign Memphis Depay on a free transfer in the summer as the Dutchman continues to play without a new deal.

He will be out of a contract at the end of this campaign and has told Lyon that he will not renew with them.

He has been linked with a move to Juventus and other top European teams all season and a new report claims the Bianconeri have him at the top of their list of targets.

Juve wanted to add another attacker to their side in the last transfer window, but they didn’t succeed.

They have suffered for it in this second half of the season with Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata occasionally struggling to get the needed goals.

Calciomercato via Football Italia reports that Fabio Paratici wants to bring in a new attacker and he will make a contract offer to Depay.

They face competition from Barcelona who had wanted to sign him last summer and the attacker might favour a reunion with Ronald Koeman over a move to Turin.

PSG has also been linked with a move for him and qualifying for the Champions League at the end of this season would help Juventus in the race for his signature.