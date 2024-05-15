Juventus has been linked with a move for Girona full-back Yan Couto after his impressive season on loan from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old was a key figure in the Girona side that secured Champions League football this season. The defender has been on the radar of European clubs since 2020, when he first moved from Brazil to Manchester City. After a series of loan spells, he has established himself in the Girona team this term, but he is still only there on loan.

At the end of this campaign, he is expected to return to City, and Juventus is keen to add him to their squad. The Bianconeri are rebuilding their team and consider him one of the best players to bring in during the summer. According to Il Bianconero, Yan Couto could become a long-term solution to Juventus’ full-back problems.

However, Arsenal is also interested in signing him and could invest up to €46 million to beat Juventus to the defender’s signature.

Juve FC Says

Couto has had a good season, and he will get a chance to play at a bigger club in the summer, so we must act fast if we want to win the race for his signature.