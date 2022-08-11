Juventus has added Anthony Martial to their list of potential targets as they continue their search for a new striker.

The Bianconeri have returned to the transfer market to sign a new frontman after failing to bring Alvaro Morata back to the club.

Reports have linked several names with a move to the Allianz Stadium, but Memphis Depay and Martial have had the strongest links so far.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Frenchman has entered the radar of the Bianconeri because he could leave Manchester United.

It claims the Englishmen will allow him to leave if they can make Cristiano Ronaldo stay with them beyond this summer.

However, the Frenchman is on a very lucrative salary at Old Trafford, and it could be an issue for Juventus to pay him in full, or even half of it.

Juve FC Says

Martial was in stunning form for United in preseason, and that shows that he is ready for the new season.

He was underwhelming in the second half of last season when he spent it on loan at Sevilla.

However, under United’s new manager, Erik Ten Hag, he has shown his capabilities in some matches so far, and he could do a job at Juve.