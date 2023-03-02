Juventus wants midfielder but Manchester City is also interested

Juventus has an interest in Matteo Kovacic, who no longer features in Chelsea’s plans.

The Croatian is struggling to play regularly under Graham Potter after the Blues added plenty of young players to their squad.

However, he remains one of the most effective midfielders in England and could leave for another top side in the summer.

As Juve gets prepared to return Leandro Paredes to PSG, a report on Calciomercato reveals Kovacic is on their list of targets.

However, the former Inter Milan man is also loved by Pep Guardiola and Juventus must compete with Manchester City for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Kovacic has been one of the most underrated midfielders in European football and did well at Chelsea before the new manager came on board.

He is playing less often this season because there is too much competition for a place at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder is much better than Paredes and will serve us well as a replacement for the Argentinian.

But City can outbid us for any player and most footballers will choose to work with Guardiola over Max Allegri if they get a chance to pick one of both managers, so we probably should turn to other targets.