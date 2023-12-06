Juventus is reportedly interested in acquiring Thiago Almada, who has expressed his desire to move to Europe. The 22-year-old Argentine currently plays for Atlanta United in the MLS and has garnered attention for his standout performances in the United States.

Almada is ready to test his skills in European football, attracting interest from several top clubs, including Juventus. The Bianconeri, known for scouting the best talents globally, have taken notice of his decision to make the move to Europe.

While Atlanta United is open to selling their prized asset, they have set an asking price of 20 million euros for his signature. However, this figure might pose a challenge for Juventus, as the club is currently cautious with its spending.

Calciomercato suggests that Juventus would prefer to sign Almada on loan, but this could be a difficult arrangement to secure due to the competition from other clubs willing to pay a fee for his services. The situation implies that Juventus may face challenges in pursuing a loan deal for the talented Argentine midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Thiago Almada has been terrific for Atlanta and clubs around Europe have followed him.

If we do not pay his asking price, one suitor will certainly do and beat us to sign him.