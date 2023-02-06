Angel di Maria joined Juventus in the summer as one of the finest free agents on the market and the attacker has continued to deliver fine performances for the Bianconeri when he is fit.

He won the World Cup with the Argentinian national team at the end of last year, which is something Juve should be proud of.

However, the most important reason the club added the attacker to their squad was that they needed him to score goals and provide assists for them.

Di Maria has not done this as much as fans expected and a report on Football Italia reveals both fans and the club are not so impressed with the former PSG man.

The Bianconeri want to see more from him as they bid to remain one of the top clubs in the world.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is an accomplished player and his role for Argentina in the World Cup final means the attacker is one man we should rely on to deliver.

He has to show the dedication he showed while representing his country in Qatar and that is one way to tell us he wants to help.

Other players at the club must also step up and play well in the remaining games of the season.