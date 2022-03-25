Juventus wants more Italian players in their squad and Zaniolo could be the start

Zaniolo
Juventus has been cultivating the habit of adding the best Italian players from rival clubs to their squad for some time now.

Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli are two of the most recent examples and both players have proved the decision is a smart and inspiring one by the Bianconeri. 

Juve has at least four players that regularly get called up to the Italian national team, yet they want more and we could see an influx of more Azzurri stars in the summer.

Todofichajes claims the Bianconeri wants to strengthen the core of their squad with more Italian players, and they will add at least one by the start of next season.

The first name on their list that could make the move to Turin is Nicolo Zaniolo from AS Roma. He has been on their radar for some time now and they will look to add him to Max Allegri’s squad when this campaign finishes.

Juve FC Says

Following Italy’s humiliation at the hands of North Macedonia last night, Serie A clubs will now be tasked with developing more local players and Juve is positioning itself well in that regard.

Italian players are some of the finest in the world and they will definitely strengthen our team if we add more of them to the group.

