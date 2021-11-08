Juventus wants new Salzburg star but French giants likely to land him

Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign the latest top player from Salzburg, Karim Adeyemi.

The German has been promoted to their first team recently and has been in blistering form in the league and in the Champions League.

Juventus has been targeting young players and that makes him an ideal target for the Bianconeri.

However, it seems they are not favourites to sign him as a new report claims PSG is the leading club in the race for his signature.

El Nacional as reported by Tuttomercatoweb says the French club has a strong interest in him and they see him as the perfect replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and the Spanish club would try to sign the World Cup winner again in the January transfer window.

If he leaves them then or next summer, Adeyemi will likely move to Paris as his replacement.

Juventus has several underperforming attackers in their current team and Adeyemi could help them get more goals.

However, it would be hard for them to beat PSG to a signing as the French club has a lot of money while the Bianconeri are struggling for funds.