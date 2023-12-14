Dusan Vlahovic may be playing for Juventus for the last season, as the Bianconeri are expected to shop him around in the summer.

Juve has one of the strongest squads in the league, but they have to offload some players to raise funds and replace them with newer stars.

Vlahovic falls into that category, and the Bianconeri wanted to sell him in the summer when they had an agreement with Romelu Lukaku to replace him.

Surprisingly, no one showed serious interest in his signature, and he remained at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have enjoyed his talents so far, and he made a good start to the season with some important goals.

The goals have still not come regularly, and Juve is willing to sacrifice him in the next summer.

Calciomercato reveals they will replace him with Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen, who has been terrific in Germany.

The Nigerian youngster has won every Rookie of the Month award since he moved to Germany, which highlights how good he is.

Juve FC Says

Selling Vlahovic will be a good thing, especially if the move happens for a huge fee.

The striker has been decent for us in the last few terms, but we need cash, and Boniface is trickier, which could help the Nigerian outscore Vlahovic in Turin.