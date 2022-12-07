Juventus is interested in a move for FC Porto winger, Pepe as they continue to search for talents that will strengthen their squad.

The Bianconeri are on the market for new men as they continue to improve the playing staff at Max Allegri’s disposal and Pepe is the latest player on their radar.

The Bianconeri have an interest in him because he has continued to show he can deliver on the European stage and for the biggest clubs around.

A report on Calciomercato reveals they are one of several clubs who will attempt to make him their player in the summer.

However, a move for him is complicated because he has a release clause worth around 75m euros, a fee that Juve might struggle to pay.

Juve FC Says

Pepe is an exciting talent and we will benefit from having him in our squad, however, a move for him will be too expensive and we must be absolutely sure we need him before adding him to our squad.

If he is not the main player we need, then we must consider alternatives who might be cheaper instead of splashing all that cash on him.

At the end of the season, more talented players will be available for us to sign, so we need not rush the decision.