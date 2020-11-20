Juventus wants Portuguese teenager but competition is intense

Nuno Mendes has emerged as the next top talent coming out of Portugal and the Sporting Lisbon youth system.

The young left-back is so highly-rated that his team has him on a contract that has a 70m euros release clause in it.

At 18, he has already attracted the sort of attention that a lot of players will not get for the duration of their careers and it just shows how glowing the reports from scouts have been about him.

A report from A Bola via Calciomercato claims that Juventus is looking at rebuilding their defence and the Italian champions have identified him as one of their targets.

Juve has been focused on signing younger players for the most part and Mendes represents the kind of player that they are looking for.

The report adds that Juventus isn’t looking to sign him in the next transfer window, they are instead considering a summer move for him.

However, they will have to see off competition from several other teams before they can land him.

The same report describes the competition from the likes of Milan, Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolves as “intense”.

Although his release clause stands at 70m, Juventus can still negotiate a smaller figure if they are serious about signing him.