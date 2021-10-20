Juventus wants Premier League star but he could renew his current contract

Youri Tielemans is one of the players being monitored by Juventus as he continues to perform for Leicester City in the Premier League.

The Belgian is one of the finest midfielders in England, but he has failed to help Leicester qualify for the Champions League so far.

He would feel he should play for a club that regularly competes in the competition and this opens up the chance for Juve to sign him.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot haven’t been able to show significant form at Juventus and the Bianconeri could sell them.

Calciomercato says Tielemans is one midfielder whom the Bianconeri wants to replace them if they leave.

However, Leicester also knows that they have a top player on their hands and they are now looking to tie his long-term future down to them.

Brendan Rodgers has been impressed with the former AS Monaco man and the former Celtic boss is pushing for the Foxes to get him on a new contract.

His current deal expires in 2023 and Juve could sign him next summer if they can convince him to reject the contract offer from the Foxes.

However, it remains unclear if the Belgian will want to leave the Premier League for Serie A.