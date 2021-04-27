Juventus wants Real Madrid star and will offer players in exchange

Juventus has done some business with Real Madrid in the past, with Cristiano Ronaldo joining from the Spanish giants in 2018 and they might exchange players again in the summer.

The Bianconeri has endured a torrid season and will look to bolster their squad when the transfer window reopens in a few months time.

They have been linked with the likes of Marcelo and Isco in this campaign, but a new name has popped up.

Todofichajes reports that the Bianconeri are considering a move for Marco Asensio as they look to strengthen their attack in the summer.

Asensio hasn’t been in his best form with injuries disrupting his development and he could be sold off for the right price.

The report says although Madrid considers him as a player that will not be sold, some senior voices within the club believe that he has made little progress over the last two years.

His inconsistent fitness has also seen the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo earn more chances to play than him.

This means that the right price could get Los Blancos to sell and Juve wants to buy him.

The report says they valued the attacker at 70m euros, but Juventus will include a player as a part of the deal.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Alex Sandro could be used to bring the Spaniard to Juve and reunite him with Cristiano Ronaldo.