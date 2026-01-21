Juventus have shifted its transfer focus after Crystal Palace stalled on a decision regarding a potential move for Jean-Philippe Mateta during the current window. With progress proving difficult, the Bianconeri have now turned their attention towards Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri as they look to strengthen their attacking options before the deadline.

En-Nesyri has recently returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, and Fenerbahce are understood to be open to allowing him to join Juventus, even if the deal is structured as a loan. This flexibility has made the Moroccan international an attractive alternative as Juve assesses their options in the market.

Juventus Assesses Striking Options

The Bianconeri believe En-Nesyri could provide a reliable solution in attack, particularly with Lois Openda struggling to make a consistent impact within the squad. Juventus remain uncertain about when Dusan Vlahovic will be fit enough to return to action, while there is also a lack of complete confidence that Jonathan David can shoulder the goalscoring responsibility on his own.

As a result, adding another striker is viewed as a priority to improve the team’s attacking output. En-Nesyri’s form over an extended period has convinced Juventus that he could be the right fit. His experience at Sevilla has also demonstrated his ability to perform at the highest level in one of Europe’s top leagues, something that adds to his appeal as a short-term or potentially longer-term solution.

Youssef En-Nesyri (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Talks With Fenerbahce Continue

Juventus are now pushing to reach an agreement with Fenerbahce as soon as possible. Discussions between the two clubs have been ongoing for several days, with the Italian side keen to gain clarity on whether a deal can be finalised swiftly. The striker himself is also understood to be eager for both clubs to reach an agreement, allowing him to resolve his future without delay.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus are expecting a response from the Turkish club today. That decision will determine whether they proceed with the move for En-Nesyri or redirect their efforts towards other striker targets as they look to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season.