Juventus wants Serie A star to replace Ronaldo

Juventus is preparing for the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo before the start of next season.

Ronaldo remains one of the most important players at the club and his goals have helped them to remain relevant in Italy.

Despite their poor campaign as a team, he ended the season as Serie A’s top scorer.

But he is also the team’s top earner and they are looking to relieve themselves of his wages.

Todofichajes says Ronaldo is set to leave the Bianconeri and he could join PSG for the next campaign.

The attacker will leave a huge void behind in Turin, but Juve is already working on his replacement.

The report says they are targeting a move for Dusan Vlahovic to come in and replace him.

The Serbian was arguably the best young player in Serie A last season as he scored over 20 goals in the competition.

He will leave Fiorentina at some point in his career and Juve wants to take him away from them this summer.

The attacker is untouchable for La Viola, however, the report says that they will discuss his transfer if a team offers 50m euros or more.

Juventus will sign a new striker in the summer, but it remains unclear if they would pay that much to get Vlahovic.