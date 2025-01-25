Benjamin Sesko is one of the strikers that Juventus wants to sign as the Bianconeri consider the long-term future of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian remains one of their key players, and he has continued to play without a new contract.

His current deal expires in 2026, and Juve wants to extend it before it reaches the final year, which could force them to sell him cheaply.

DV9 is not interested in taking a pay cut to stay, which is a requirement since Juve is fixing its budget and has a wage ceiling now.

The Serbian remains committed, but Juve is already on the lookout for other strikers, and Sesko is firmly on their list.

He was close to moving to Arsenal last summer before deciding to spend one more season at RB Leipzig, but Sesko is likely to change clubs when this campaign ends.

Juve wants to sign him, and Calciomercato says they are willing to pay his 65m euros release clause, yet there are obstacles to the move.

The report claims the attacker would want other financial packages and his desire is to play in the Premier League, so Juve are not favourites.