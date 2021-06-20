Juventus wants star who earned standing ovation for his performance against Portugal

Juventus has been linked with a move for Atalanta wing-back, Robin Gosens as they look to rebuild their squad for next season.

The Bianconeri have been watching the German for some time now as he helped La Dea become one of the top clubs in Italy.

Gosens has been a major contributor to their success and he had only just decided to play for Germany over the Netherlands.

The Germans faced Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal at Euro 2020 yesterday in a game that they had to win.

They ended as 4-2 victors and Gosens was a star in the match and dominated the play.

The full-back is now the talk of the town in Germany with commendations about his performances flying around.

Football Italia reports that the defender was given a standing ovation when he exited the match in the second half.

He has also reportedly added some money to his market value, according to the report.

It says La Dea previously valued him at 40m euros, but they will demand 10m euros more now.

Juventus wants to bolster their squad and if they want Gosens, they would have to act fast with the report claiming that he also has interest from Inter Milan.