Juventus wants the son of a former club player

One of the hardest things to do in life is to get out of the shadows of your father as a footballer, and it doesn’t get easier if your dad was a famous player and a World Cup winner like Lilian Thuram was in his playing days.

The former French defender will be glad to see his son Marcus Thuram become one of the most sought-after footballers in the world at the moment.

Thuram joined Borussia Monchengladbach from French side, Guingamp last summer and he has proven to be a revelation for the German side.

Spending €12 million for a player who is yet to make a name for himself might have seemed to be a big deal at the time, but he is proving to be a top addition to their team at the moment, and he won’t be there for long if he keeps impressing.

German publication, Sports Bild claims that his fine performances have seen several top European teams become interested in signing him.

At 23, he offers a fine value for investment as he still has a lot of room to become even better.

The report claims that Juventus wants to sign him, but the Bianconeri are not alone in their bid to land him and they will have to beat competition from Manchester City and Barcelona to sign him.