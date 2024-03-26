Juventus has remained focused on searching for its next first-choice goalkeeper, and the Bianconeri have several on their radar.

Max Allegri still enjoys working with Wojciech Szczęsny, who earns 6.5 million euros per season, but it is only a matter of time before the Pole retires or needs to be replaced.

The current number one has done nothing wrong and remains strong, but as Juve reduces the average age of its squad, they are looking for a new goalie who can serve them in the long term.

Several names are on their radar, but they now have a top three target on their list.

The Bianconeri are looking to land at least one of Marco Carnesecchi, Diogo Costa, and Michele Di Gregorio.

Carnesecchi is developing well at Atalanta, but he will cost at least 40 million euros, while Costa has a 65 million euro release clause at FC Porto, which Juve will not pay.

A report on Tuttojuve has now revealed that Juve is likely to move for Di Gregorio of Monza because he is the most affordable on the list.

Juve FC Says

These three goalies are some of the best on the continent, which is why they are on our radar.

However, we must consider the financial side when purchasing because we are not among the richest teams.