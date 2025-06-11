Juventus have been monitoring Santiago Castro of Bologna for an extended period, and a move for the talented forward could materialise this summer. The club remains focused on reinforcing its squad, aiming to maintain a competitive edge in Italian football and beyond.

Although Juventus already possess some of the most accomplished players in Italy, there is a continuous need to enhance the team. Their objective is to provide manager Igor Tudor with a squad capable of challenging for major honours across all competitions.

Strengthening Under Igor Tudor

Having recently confirmed Tudor will remain in charge, Juventus are determined to back him in the transfer market. The upcoming window is expected to be a pivotal period, with the club seeking to improve key areas and add promising talent. Castro has emerged as a serious option, and the club’s interest in the Bologna attacker appears to be intensifying.

At only 20 years old, Castro has shown great promise and is regarded as one of the most exciting young forwards in Serie A. His performances for Bologna have not gone unnoticed, and he has become a player of growing interest for several top clubs. Juventus see him as a long-term investment and a player who could make an impact in the short term as well.

Santiago Castro (Getty Images)

A Rising Star in Serie A

Castro played an important role in Bologna’s successful Coppa Italia campaign last season. His development has impressed observers, and his composure in attack has marked him as one of the league’s rising stars. Juventus are keen to bring him to Turin to further accelerate his growth under Tudor’s guidance.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri may look to intensify their efforts to sign Castro in the coming days. The report suggests he is among the targets Juventus wish to secure before the transfer window closes, with the aim of bolstering their attacking options.

Castro possesses great potential and technical ability. A move to Juventus could provide him with the platform to continue his development at a high level and contribute meaningfully to the club’s ambitions in the seasons ahead.